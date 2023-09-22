MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning while riding his bicycle in Crosby County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Robert Hurd, 62, of Middletown, was traveling eastbound along the shoulder on eastbound US Highway 82 in Lorenzo.

DPS said a 2003 Toyota truck driven by a 91-year-old man was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of eastbound US 82.

Hurd, who was wearing a helmet, veered into the outside lane of travel and was struck by the pickup truck, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, officials said.

The road conditions were dry, and the weather conditions were partly cloudy, DPS said.