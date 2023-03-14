EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut fugitive wanted for child pornography crimes is in custody after more than a decade on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Thomas Marcel has been wanted since he failed to appear before a Norwich court in October 2012, according to authorities. He had been arrested in 2008 on charges of illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, risk of injury to a minor and two counts of enticing a minor by computer.

He was arrested on Monday when he tried crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in El Paso, according to the U.S. Marshals. He was awaiting extradition, as of Tuesday evening.