CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Baby diapers and wipes can cost a household $100 a month — an expense that is a constant, looming burden for families in need.

Police departments across Connecticut are trying to make that burden easier. Officers have joined forces with Bare Necessities, a nonprofit that distributes diapers and wipes through food pantries and other agencies. The group, which started in 2015 with five families, now helps 550 at a time.

Nicole Kopyscianski, now a volunteer, used to be one of them. She had two young children and was pregnant with a third when she walked into the Clinton Food Pantry a few years ago.

“It was such a relief as a mom struggling, as a single mom losing everything,” Kopyscianski said.

That assistance kept her from making cuts to her daycare bill.

The nonprofit said that there is a large need for the products, which are not covered under WIC. There is the greatest need for sizes five and six.

Last year, the drive collected 60,000 diapers and wipes. This year, it hopes to beat that goal.

“It’s a holistic approach to try to reach out to the community and work at public safety at a different level,” Clinton Police Chief Vincent DeMaio said.

The drive lasts until Feb. 15. Donations can be dropped off at police departments for East Haven, North Branford, Branford, Guilford, Madison, Clinton and at Connecticut State Police Troop F in Westbrook.