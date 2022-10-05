MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A command center in Middletown has become the state’s epicenter for cracking down on school threats.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center works as a clearinghouse for information from the state, all the way up to the federal level. It handles everything from terrorist threats to school threats to assure that the right agencies are in the right place.

Connecticut schools have seen dozens of threats since September. There have been eight in Waterbury alone, with four arrests spanning from an 11-year-old to 17-year-olds.

While some threats come from within the community, many also come from outside of the state and even the country.

The center compiles information from threats and puts it into a larger puzzle to look for a common thread. That can include watching social media, like what happened to identify a bomb threat Wednesday at the University of New Haven.

“Open-source monitoring is a big part of what we do to try and anticipate and ensure the safety of all,” said Alvin Schwapp Jr., the center’s director.

While the center relies on local law enforcement, it also needs public participation. The CT Safe app can be downloaded to a phone and used to report anything that is out of the ordinary.

“Suspicious circumstances, we welcome all of them,” Schwapp said. “We wish we were flooded with them every day, because each one could be a potential piece to the puzzle that is needed to avoid a catastrophe.”