MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The major rainstorm at the beginning of the week has swollen the Connecticut River to levels rarely seen at all, much less this time of year.

As winter begins, Middletown’s Harbor Park is covered in what looks like springtime flooding. Locals said that you could see the board of the walkway just two days ago. Now, you can just make out the very top of the railing that goes around it.

Sunday and Monday’s rain from here to Vermont has all flowed into the Connecticut River. In Portland, Route 17A is underwater. Some flooding happens in Middletown most springs, but folks who nearby said this week has been is unusually bad.

“This is, like, a 25-year floodplain area,” Mark Grover said. “Something like this should only happen every 25 years.”

Yet, the area saw similar flooding in the same area just this past July. That was devastating for farmers with crops in their fields in Glastonbury. That area is flooded again, with Tryon Street impassable under the water.

Across the river in Rocky Hill, Ferry Park is totally submerged. The parking area is completely underwater, and docks are strewn around in places they shouldn’t be.

Up in East Hartford, the river takes up most of Great River Park. People who know the river put the flood right up there with some of the biggest they’ve seen.

“About eight to 10 years ago, it came up to my house,” Grover said. “In 1984, it was over Route 9 in Middletown.”