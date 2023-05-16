MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is out this week cracking down on big rig safety — but also giving drivers the tools to recognize human trafficking on the road.

“[That includes] passengers that seem like they don’t belong in a truck, with passengers in a commercial vehicle,” said Lt. Evelyn Stender with the state DMV traffic unit. “They have to be authorized passengers, so you know and you can tell when a person doesn’t belong in a truck.”

Drivers were also given a phone number to call if they see anything suspicious.

The DMV will spend the next three days performing spot checks on tractor trailers in an effort to reduce crashes and deaths.

“So, we will actually go around the entire truck, touch every single tire, roll underneath, take brake measurements,” Stender said. “We will make sure that the brakes are functioning properly, that the air is circulating properly, and they’re maintaining pressure throughout the inspection.”

Inspectors use portable scales to weigh the trucks. Overweight vehicles can damage roads and bridges, along with be more dangerous in a crash. Violations can be more than $12,000.

But, truck drivers told News 8, the inspections come with a benefit. As their safety scores increase, their insurance rates go down.