CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction employee was fired from his job after he was seen using the siren and PA system to broadcast vulgar messages throughout the town of Cromwell, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the car, which looked like a retired ambulance but read “GGN Construction,” was seen around the town, yelling profanities in the Chicago Sams Plaza. They confirmed the ambulance does not belong to their staff.

The construction company owner reached out to the fire department and said he was unaware of the incident until he saw posts online and received calls. He told fire officials he had allowed one of his employees to take the car home after his broke down.

The owner apologized for his employee’s actions, recovered the car, and terminated the employee from his company.

There will be no charges made against the individual who took the car with the police department.