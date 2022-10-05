MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an on-ramp along Route 9 in Middletown that has been a cause of concern for decades. The ramp brings traffic from Route 17 onto Route 9.

There’s a curve that goes into a stop sign, so cars have to come to a complete stop quickly. When there’s a break in traffic on the highway, that’s when drivers have to quickly merge and get up to full speed.

Between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2020, there were a total of 340 crashes in that area with most of them rear-end accidents.

“It’s the second car that’s looking to merge, so they think that the first car is going to go to merge and that second [driver] is looking over their should,” said Josh Morgan, Department of Transportation. “Both try to step on it and that’s where a rear-end crash is happening. So, the project is going to eliminate that stop sign and build a full-length acceleration lane.”

Because of the infusion of the American Rescue Plan Money and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a lot of the highway projects, which were in the slow lane, have now moved into the fast last.

After more than a decade of planning, the project is set to begin construction in the spring.