Cooling stations available in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–With the warm temperatures this week, Middletown is opening cooling centers at the following locations during their business hours:

  • The Middletown Police Department
    • 24 hours a day
  • Russell Library
    • Monday & Thursday: 9:00 A.M – 8:00 P.M .
    • Friday: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
    • Saturday: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
  • Middletown Senior Center
    • Monday through Friday: 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
  • City Hall lobby
    • Monday through Friday: 8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

The city will also open fire hydrant sprinklers on Tuesday and Wednesday:

  • The Highlands Crescent Drive bus stop from 12 P.M. – 4 P.M.
  • Julia Terrace from 2 P.M – 5 P.M.
  • Maplewood Terrace from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  • Summer Hill Road and Woodbury Circle from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.
  • Macdonough School from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.
  • Santangelo Circle from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M.
  • Daddario Road from 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

