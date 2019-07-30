Cooling stations available in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–With the warm temperatures this week, Middletown is opening cooling centers at the following locations during their business hours:

The Middletown Police Department 24 hours a day

Russell Library Monday & Thursday: 9:00 A.M – 8:00 P.M . Friday: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. Saturday: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Middletown Senior Center Monday through Friday: 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

City Hall lobby Monday through Friday: 8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.



The city will also open fire hydrant sprinklers on Tuesday and Wednesday:

The Highlands Crescent Drive bus stop from 12 P.M. – 4 P.M.

Julia Terrace from 2 P.M – 5 P.M.

Maplewood Terrace from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Summer Hill Road and Woodbury Circle from 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Macdonough School from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Santangelo Circle from 12 P.M. – 3 P.M.

Daddario Road from 6 P.M. – 8 P.M.

