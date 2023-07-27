CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Coventry woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash on Monday in a work zone in Cromwell, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police began investigating the crash after receiving several calls at 11:33 p.m. reporting a red Lincoln MKZ driving erratically on Route 9 South near Exit 27.

It was reported that the Lincoln struck several construction cones and a Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) vehicle. The occupants inside the CTDOT vehicle did not report any injuries.

Responding state troopers identified the driver of the Lincoln as Jennifer Ryan, 48, of Coventry.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and said Ryan was exhibiting signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. Police said Ryan did not perform standardized field sobriety tests to standard.

Ryan was taken into custody and transported to Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford.

She was charged with the following offenses: operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a construction zone, failure to drive in the proper lane in a work zone, reckless driving in a construction zone, following too close resulting in an accident in a construction zone, first degree reckless endangerment.

According to police, Ryan was uncooperative during the arrest and was evaluated by emergency services. EMS responded to Troop H and she was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Ryan was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Aug. 11.