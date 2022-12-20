OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews are responding to a two-car crash on I-95 North in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning that has shut down the highway.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and took place between exits 66 and 67. Connecticut State Police have stated that both sides of I-95 near these exits are now closed to traffic.

Troopers also noted that serious injuries are reported on the scene.

LifeStar is en route to the collision, according to the Old Saybrook Fire Department. Officials have not commented on the nature of the crash or identified anyone involved.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions: