HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a dump truck closed part of Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon, causing delays between exits 11 and 9.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. between exits 10 and 9, state police said. One lane is open.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No word on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.