Route 154 in Old Saybrook reopens following crash between car and motorcycle

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 11:27 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a route in Old Saybrook on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Route 154 was closed in both directions between Essex Road and Christy Heights Road due to the collision. The route has since reopened.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Fire crews are calling the crash "serious."

There has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the crash.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

