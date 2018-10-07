Route 154 in Old Saybrook reopens following crash between car and motorcycle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officials respond to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Old Saybrook on Sunday, Oct. 7th, 2018. (Photo: WTNH/Report-It) [ + - ] Video

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a route in Old Saybrook on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Route 154 was closed in both directions between Essex Road and Christy Heights Road due to the collision. The route has since reopened.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Fire crews are calling the crash "serious."

There has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the crash.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.