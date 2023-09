MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews battled a building fire Tuesday evening in Middletown.

According to the South Fire District, firefighters responded to the fire around 4:15 p.m. on Omo Street. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Crews battled a building fire Tuesday evening in Middletown (Photo Courtesy: South Fire District Middletown)

Officials say the fire was located in a bedroom on the third floor and was quickly contained, however, there were challenges due to the hot and humid weather and that the fire hydrant was out of service.