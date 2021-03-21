‘Hoarding was an issue’: 2 people injured, 1 person and 2 pets dead following house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews responded to a house fire on Ridge Road early Sunday morning.

State Police told News 8 the call came in shortly after 9:30 a.m. The initial call reported two people trapped in the building.

Chester Fire Chief James Grzybowski confirmed to News 8 Sunday afternoon there were three victims from the fire.

Middlesex Hospital is treating two victims who are listed in stable condition. The third victim – one of the victims reported trapped in the home – has passed away.

Two pets were reported dead following the fire, as well.

Chief Grzybowski adds that “hoarding was an issue.”

State Police, Chester Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on scene. State and local fire marshals are investigating.

Pleasant Street and Ridge Road is closed as crews investigate.

Troopers confirm that mutual aid from surrounding towns was requested.

The extent of damage is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

