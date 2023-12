EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews battled a structure fire early Sunday morning in East Hampton, according to officials.

The fire occurred just after 4 a.m. in the Middle Haddam area near Middle Haddam Road and Schoolhouse Lane.

The road was closed while crews worked to put out the fire, however, it did reopen just before 8:30 a.m.

