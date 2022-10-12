MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire crews are battling a fire at the Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in shortly after noon for an oil fire in a turbine. According to officials, the fire is contained, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is heading to the scene with clean foam trucks.

The plant was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

All three of Middletown’s fire departments, as well as Meriden, Durham, Haddam, and Middlefield fire departments, responded to the scene.

Crews remain on the scene.

No additional information was released at this time.