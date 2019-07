MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Middletown firefighters are fighting a second alarm fire at the Middlesex Pool Tennis Club on Laurel Grove Road.

The club had been permanently closed for around the past year, officials said.

The scene is still active. Other towns are assisting with putting out the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.