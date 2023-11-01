HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters rescued a cow on Tuesday that was trapped in a concrete culvert under Route 9 in Middletown, according to officials.



The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company joined several local agencies to help rescue the cow under the covert near the Middletown and Higganum town lines.



A Middletown citizen spotted the cow on Saturday and notified the Middletown Police Department. The bovine was identified as Blossom, a 5-year-old cow who had escaped her pasture two months ago from a farm on Bartholomew Road in Middletown.



Officials were unable to determine how long Blossom was trapped in the concrete culvert. The culvert spans 100 feet under both lanes of Route 9, officials said. The Bible Rock Brook flows flow the culvert and is located at the bottom of a steep ravine.



At the time Blossom was rescued, the water was about 8 inches deep inside the culvert and flowing rapidly, officials said.



The Durham Animal Response (DART) first attempted to rescue the cow on Sunday, but the steep terrain and cold water made the cow rescue difficult.



Crews from the Haddam, Middletown and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit in the effort. Officials said teams were able to reach the cow, but Blossom was not cooperative.



A team from Tuft Veterinary Field Service joined the rescue efforts on Tuesday and sedated Blossom tranquilizer dart.



Once she was sedated, crews worked to strap her into a flexible sled. Once she was moved to land, firefighters used a 5:1 hauling system and a belay to lift Blossom out of the ravine.

Blossom was then evaluated by veterinarians who said she only had a few scrapes on her legs. She was then taken by the Durham Animal Response Team to a state-owned farm in Niantic to quarantine.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is working to find permanent placement for Blossom.

“This was an exceptional example of how multiple agencies can work together, bring our various expertise to the table, and save a life,” said AB Turenne, the captain of training and safety at Middletown South Fire District.