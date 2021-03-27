Crews respond to overnight 2-alarm house fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded to a second-alarm house fire on Laurel Grove Road early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., crews responded to Laurel Grove Road on the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully involved garage fire. A second-alarm was requested shortly after as the fire spread to the attic of the residence.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

Fire officials tell News 8 there are no reported injuries. When crews arrived the homeowner was outside and told firefighters that everyone was out of the house.

There was also a small brush fire behind the house but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The state and city fire marshals are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

