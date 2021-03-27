Crews respond to overnight 2-alarm house fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews responded to a second-alarm house fire on Laurel Grove Road early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., crews responded to Laurel Grove Road on the report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fully involved garage fire. A second-alarm was requested shortly after as the fire spread to the attic of the residence.



Middletown Fire Department: Laurel Grove Road

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

Fire officials tell News 8 there are no reported injuries. When crews arrived the homeowner was outside and told firefighters that everyone was out of the house.

There was also a small brush fire behind the house but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The state and city fire marshals are on scene investigating the cause of the fire.





Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.