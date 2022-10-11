MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police released preliminary information regarding a crash on I-91 South in Middletown on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash occurred just before 10:20 a.m. near exit 20. They were dispatched to the scene on reports of a car that had veered off the right side of the road in Middletown.

An ambulance responded to the scene of the crash, according to police.

Officials have not released any details about the extent of injuries in this case. They have also not named any involved persons or a cause for the crash.

