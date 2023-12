MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday evening near Stanktack and Country Club roads in Middletown, according to fire officials.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and crews were able to extinguish the majority of the fire by 6 p.m.

Firefighters were able to set up a water supply to help fight the blaze near the scene.

News 8’s Bob Wilson will have a full report on the blaze starting at 10 p.m.