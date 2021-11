EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Falls Road near Andrews Road early Friday morning.

State Police said the call came in around 2:30 a.m. They said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 149 Falls Road is closed at Andrews Road because of the fire.

