OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire at a home in Old Saybrook Wednesday night, officials said.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department said crews responded to a structure fire on Maple Avenue near the Fenwood Beach area.

Fire officials said one person has been transported to the hospital after the fire. There is no update on their condition at this time.

The Old Saybrook Ambulance Association responded with two ambulances and a paramedic.

The Clinton Fire Department’s Rapid Intervention Team was on the scene along with the Essex and Westbrook fire departments.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.



No further information is available at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.