LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — An adult camper was attacked, and two other adults were injured by a bobcat Friday morning in Lyme.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to a report on Selden Neck Island in Selden Neck State Park in the early morning hours.

DEEP officials said a man was sleeping in a hammock when he was attacked. Then, the man and two other adults killed the bobcat.

Valley Shore Emergency Communications and emergency crews from various towns also responded to the scene.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The three adults were leading a group of nine campers from Old Saybrook Middle School as a part of The Wilderness School — a prevention, intervention, and transition program for adolescents from Connecticut.

It is believed that none of the campers had contact with the bobcat, DEEP said.

The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported the campers off the island.

Heather McNeil, director of The Wilderness School, commended the staff’s quick response. McNeil said the children were evacuated quickly off the island and were taken back by bus to their parents.

The bobcat has been transported to the State Public Health laboratory for rabies testing.

