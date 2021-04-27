Ultralight plane blown up and over by the wind at Goodspeed Airport in East Haddam; no one hurt

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Police, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene at Goodspeed Airport in East Haddam for an incident involving a small plane.

Connecticut State Police say at about 5:25 p.m. Troopers were called to the area of Lumberyard Road in EAst Haddam for what was initially described as “a down aircraft.”

CSP says there was no crash, but a small, Aerolite 103 Ultralight plane, empty and idling on the runway, seems to have been blown up and over by a gust of wind.

No one was hurt. No buildings were impacted.

