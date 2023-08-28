CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old Cromwell man is being held on a $250,000 bond after allegedly initiating sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Matthew Bissonette has been charged with risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

Police said Bissonette thought he was talking to an underage girl in June, when he was actually communicating on a messaging app with a detective, according to police. Bissonette initiated the conversations, and tried to meet up with the “girl” at her home, at hotels and then at his home. He was taken into custody on Friday.

He’s next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.