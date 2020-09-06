Cromwell man arrested, confesses to shooting, killing dog with juveniles present

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police Department is investigating after a dog was shot and killed Sunday near the Fox Meadows condominiums.

At approximately 10:51 a.m., the Cromwell Police Department responded to the scene for a report of a canine that had been shot with two juveniles present.

The canine, a German Shorthaired Pointer approximately 1 year old, was reported to be in serious condition.

It later succumbed to its injuries.

Police say a suspect – Bardsley Monfilston, 31, of Cromwell – confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the shooting.

Monfilston was charged with breach of peace second degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, cruelty to animals, and interfering with an officer.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 1st.