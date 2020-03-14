Closings
Cromwell man arrested for early morning robbery in Old Saybrook

Middlesex

Photo: Old Saybrook Police

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Old Saybrook have arrested a man, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Rothman of Cromwell after police say he robbed a convenience store.

According to police, Rothman entered Henny Penny at the intersection of Route 1 and Main Street at 6:13 a.m. Saturday saying he had a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. Rothman then quickly left the store, according to police.

Rothman was located after Old Saybrook Police deployed a K-9 unit. Rothman was found with stolen money, in addition to a half-eaten granola bar he had allegedly stolen during the robbery.

Rothman has been charged on a count of larceny and robbery and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

