CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Cromwell man has been charged with abuse after allegedly leaving a victim in a chair for two weeks and leaving them without food for days, according to authorities.

Cromwell police conducted a welfare check on Friday after officers were contacted by a local medical office concerned one of their patients had not shown up for several appointments.

Officers responded to the home of Steven Donen, 66, to check on the welfare of the person. Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered the victim was living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions.

Police reported the victim had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten in days.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Cromwell officers executed a search warrant of the home which revealed severe hoarding conditions and that Donen was withholding critical care from the victim.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Donen charging him with cruelty to persons, second-degree abuse and second-degree rekless endangerment.

Donen is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Aug 1.

The Cromwell Police Department did not specify the victim’s age but urged anyone who suspects someone is a victim of elder maltreatment to contact the Connecticut Department of Social Services at 1-888-385-4225.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, town health department and Cromwell Senior Service Division have been notified of the case.