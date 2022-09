Pictured: Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts standing between two dispatchers at the Cromwell Police Department (Photo provided by police)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away.

The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It was posted just before 9:30 a.m. on Labor Day morning.

There is no word yet on how the mayor died.