CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Students were placed into lockdown Tuesday morning at Cromwell Middle School while officers investigated a report of a “threatening message” in a bathroom, according to police.

The lockdown was lifted after police determined the threat wasn’t credible, according to authorities.

“The Cromwell Police Department takes these types of incidents very serious and will hold the person or person accountable,” the police department said in a written statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youth Det. Jason Tolton at (860) 635-7856.