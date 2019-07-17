1  of  4
Cromwell neighbors sound off about proposed mosque construction

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors are sounding off about a plan to build a mosque in Cromwell.

The proposal would turn the Knights of Columbus Hall on Main Street into a Muslim house of worship.The Middletown-based Omar Islamic Center is taking charge in the plan.

At Tuesday night’s planning and zoning meeting, people raised concerns about parking and traffic.

The next public hearing is scheduled for August 20th.

