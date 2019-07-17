1  of  3
Breaking News
Structure fire spotted on Elm Street in New Haven Fire crews respond to second-alarm structure fire in Meriden Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Cromwell neighbors sound off about proposed mosque construction

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors are sounding off about a plan to build a mosque in Cromwell.

The proposal would turn the Knights of Columbus Hall on Main Street into a Muslim house of worship.The Middletown-based Omar Islamic Center is taking charge in the plan.

At Tuesday night’s planning and zoning meeting, people raised concerns about parking and traffic.

The next public hearing is scheduled for August 20th.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss