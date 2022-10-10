CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza.

Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to sell them a pair of shoes.

The woman allegedly took the shoes from the victim while the man pointed a firearm at the victim from inside his car. They left the scene shortly after.

With the help of Middletown officers, Cromwell police said they located the suspects’ vehicle on Rapallo Avenue in Middletown.

Both suspects were then found coming out of their residence on Rapallo Avenue and were detained by Middletown police. Cromwell police took over with a search warrant of their home and said they located evidence connecting both suspects to the robbery.

The man, 20-year-old Julio Oquendo of Middletown, was arrested and charged with the following: robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree, threatening in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Oquendo is currently being held at the Cromwell Police Department on a $100,000 bond and will be presented at Middletown Court on Tuesday, October 11, according to police.

The woman, 21-year-old Carmen Rogers of Middletown, was arrested and charged with the following: robbery in the second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, larceny in the sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Rogers is currently being held at the Cromwell Police Department as well, but on a $75,000 bond. She will be presented at Middletown court on Tuesday, October 11.