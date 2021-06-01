Cromwell PD: Bullet holes found in local church could be connected to Southington shooting incidents

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple bullet holes were found in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Street Monday, according to Cromwell police.

Cromwell police responded at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon to a report of bullet holes found in the glass doors and windows of the building.

At the time of the shooting, there were no occupants in the church, and no one was injured, Cromwell police say.

Cromwell police said an arrest warrant for this incident is forthcoming.

Police said this incident may be related to the case of a Southington man who shot at several buildings Sunday night. The man in the case is identified as 74-year-old Douglas Floyd Gollnick of Plantsville.

Gollnick is at the hospital and will be charged with multiple criminal counts once he is discharged. Southington police reported Monday morning they are investigating two additional locations, and add that Gollnick is possibly linked to other shootings in other communities, including Bristol.

This is an ongoing investigation.