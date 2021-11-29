Cromwell PD: Car taken at gunpoint at Cumberland Farms

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a carjacking that happened at a Cumberland Farms Monday night.

Cromwell Police officers responded to the gas station at 38 Berlin Road around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a carjacking. When they arrived, police learned the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

According to police, the victim reported a car pulled up behind and a person got out and approached them, which is when the car was taken at gunpoint. Police said the victim was not injured.

The stolen car is a 2018 blue Audi A4 with CT license plates BC68105.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cromwell Police at (860) 635-2256.

