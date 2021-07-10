Cromwell PD: Suspect flees after attempted carjacking on Ledge Road

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was sitting in her car Saturday morning when someone approached with the intent to steal it.

According to Cromwell Police, at 11:22 a.m., a woman on Ledge Road was sitting in her car when another vehicle pulled up alongside her.

A passenger in a ski mask stepped out of their vehicle with the intent to steal the parked car. The masked suspect quickly fled after realizing a woman was in the car.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Acura TL with a Massachusetts license plate. Police have confirmed that the suspect’s vehicle is a stolen car from Massachusetts.

