CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police issued a warning Thursday about a black bear that’s been spotted in the area.

The bear was seen in the area of South Street and River Road. Police noted that photos officers captured of the animal were taken from a distance.

Officials reiterated bear safety tips provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which include to never feed bears, to take down bird feeders, to secure trash and to keep grills clean. Dogs should be supervised at all times when outside.

At least three bear sightings have been reported to DEEP this year, according to a wildlife map.