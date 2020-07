CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man before stealing his car.

Police say the suspect threatened the victim with a knife shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. A fight broke out, ending with the victim jumping out of the car to get away.

Police say the victim’s car is a 2013 brown Nissan Altima with Connecticut plates HE9327.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call them.