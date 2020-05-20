Cromwell to issue declaration to the State to reconsider salons, barbershops as businesses allowed to reopen in Gov. Lamont’s phase one

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Cromwell approved a resolution Tuesday evening to allow businesses to open up sooner than the governor’s deadline. It still has to go through the town’s attorney before it goes into the hands of Governor Ned Lamont, but the town’s mayor tells News 8 this is a plea.

News 8 spoke with the mayor Tuesday evening after the declaration was passed, and the says the official declaration has not been drawn up yet, but it’s a step to get Governor Lamont to reconsider his decision on salons and barber shops to remain closed for phase one of his reopening plan.

My Phan, the owner of My Hair Studio in Cromwell says the salon is her lifeline, “I have nothing else, no other source of income.”

My Phan says the quick reconsideration from the governor on reopening salons and businesses is just another dig at her livelihood.

Governor Lamont addressed the unease at his Tuesday briefing, saying, “I’m not interested in going out there with state troopers, enforcing. I really urge each and every one of you, and the mayors, to encourage each and every one of your businesses to do the right thing. And by the way, if they’re not doing the right thing, customers, don’t go.”

But the order still did not sit well with Cromwell leaders.

“I can no longer sit here and accept the governor picking winners and losers. It’s just not fair and it’s not right,” declared Mayor Enzo Faienza Tuesday. This is why, he says, he took a stand and called a special town council meeting with the town’s attorney to see what the legal parameters would be if they were o allow some of the small businesses in town to reopen.

After an executive session, the town council was unanimously on board to authorize the town attorney to create a declaration to allow Cromwell businesses that are willing, ready, and able to open.

Enough is enough. How long will continue to put out executive order after executive order and restrain the rights of these business owners, the right to make a living? – Mayor Enzo Faienza/ Town of Cromwell

So what does this mean? The official declaration will go straight to Governor Lamont’s desk with the goal of reconsidering his decision on salons.

What country are we living in? I never thought a day – in my almost 47 years on this earth – that I would hear we are going to police legitimate businesses. I believe in our business owners. I believe in every single one of them to do the right thing. – Mayor Enzo Faienza/ Town of Cromwell

Again, this declaration does not mean Cromwell businesses get to reopen Wednesday along with other ‘phase one’ businesses; this is just a unanimous motion from town leaders that they hope will move the governor’s hand to reconsider allowing these businesses that are suffering to reopen as soon as possible.