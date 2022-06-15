MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday will offer a beautiful night to get outside and check out vintage cars.

Cruise Night on Main Street is happening in Middletown. Hundreds of classic cars and trucks will line the street in the city’s busy downtown district.

This will be the first in-person event since COVID and the car show’s 25th anniversary. It comes just days after last week’s massive water main break on Main Street.

Local business owners say they are excited to see the large crowds.

The car show kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.