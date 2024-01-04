MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Top state officials are looking for the public’s help. During the holidays, blood donations usually slow down. As New Year’s resolutions go, it’s tough to beat giving blood.

“Not all of us have the capacity, the ability, to be a doctor, to be a nurse, to be an emergency responder,” said Nicole Pineault, Executive Director of Blood Operations for the Connecticut Blood Center. “But many of us have the ability to donate blood.”

January is National Blood Donation Month and that is no accident. This is the time of year when blood donation tends to dry up.

“Because people are celebrating the holidays, people are traveling,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut). “Also because, with the winter months, sometimes the weather is bad, and people don’t show up to donate.”

However, that does not mean the need goes away. Darkness and winter weather can increase car crashes and cause even more needs. Sometimes, all at once.

“In some instances, it’s a massive transfusion need, where people need not just one unit of transfusion, or two units of transfusion, they need dozens of units immediately,” explained Hospital of Central Connecticut’s Chief of Surgery, Dr. Rekha Singh.

Top leaders and medical professionals all encourage people to give blood and to do it regularly. Not just in January, not just once a year, but four times a year.

The system we have works, but there is no substitute for people and they need more of them.

“We have saved lives, and we have saved lives collectively,” said Kevin Ferrarotti, Senior Director of the Hartford HealthCare EMS Network. “It’s specific around one product, and that is our blood products.”

Maybe the most shocking statistic to come out of the press conference is that while 60 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, only 3 percent do. The process only takes an hour.