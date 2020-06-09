CT Checkup: Chester brewery donating to Black Lives Matter, charitable organizations one beer at a time

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Little House Brewing Company in Chester is doing its part to support the Black Lives Matter movement since protests erupted across the world and right here in Connecticut demanding justice and police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The brewery closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, switching to a full take-out model, but still founders Sam Wagner and Carlisle Schaeffer found a way to give back.

10% of all of their sales from last week will go to charities working towards racial inequality.

“We wanted to respond immediately in this overall campaign for justice that the whole country is kind of working towards right now,” said Wagner.

The donations will be split between Black Lives Matter Global Network and West Broadway Business and Area Coalition alongside Northside Funders Group, who are working to help North Minneapolis businesses affected by COVID-19 and the recent uprisings in response to the death of George Floyd.

Wagner says the community has really stepped up to support their efforts.

“It was one of our bigger weeks the last few weeks and we couldn’t be happier with the response we’ve gotten from the community,” he said.

And the generosity is here to stay. When the brewery reopens, one of the lines in the taproom will be labeled as “The Giving Tap.”

“We’re going to be permanently turning one of our taps into “The Giving Tap”, which is a charity tap where a portion of the proceeds from all the beer poured through that tap will go to a charity,” explained Schaeffer.

This new tap will launch as soon as the brewery reopens and will continue on indefinitely. Each month, a different charitable cause will be featured.

“It’s about that permanent commitment that we want to make as a business to being charitable for causes that we believe in, the community believes in,” Wagner told News 8.

And Schaeffer adds that the hope for this new tap is simple.

“I think it allows us to build community feeling,” he said. “People are coming together and they’re not just coming together to have a beer. Their beer is also doing something good.”