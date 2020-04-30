CT Checkup: Hinka’s Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hinka’s Cupboard food pantry in Middletown is feeding those in need during the pandemic with the generosity of community members.

Annette Silverman is in charge of community outreach at Hinka’s Cupboard, a food pantry in Middletown.

She is gearing up for their monthly pantry and said she is amazed by the outpouring of community support.

“I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls asking, “Can I help? How can I help?” she said.

A recent donation from the South Fire District Firefighters left her speechless.

“They gave me a check for $1,000, which helps run this pantry for a month,” Silverman said. “I was totally astonished, it was a really nice gesture.”

On the wall, hearts are hung to represent businesses and individuals that have donated to Hinka’s, and it stands as a reminder of the community’s generosity.

“We staple them up there,” said Silverman. “We just keep adding to it. It’s our wall of love.”

And this support is greatly appreciated during the Coronavirus pandemic–which has brought about some changes for the pantry.

“We’ve had a lot of different people come,” Silverman said. “People that have lost their jobs, are desperate.”

Hinka’s has shifted to curbside pickup to allow for proper social distancing and will give out pre-packed bags filled with produce, canned goods, toiletries and more.

The pantry is held at the St. Francis Parish on the last Thursday of every month from 11am to 1pm and Silverman says that during this time, there are no questions asked for those in need.

“They just have to show up, be patient, and have a smile,” Silverman explained.