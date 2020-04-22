CT Checkup: Middletown sports bar giving back to first responders with ‘Best Wings’ in CT during pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sliders Grill and Bar, a sports bar in Middletown, is adapting to a world where sports are on-hold during this coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s very hard to run a sports bar with no sports,” said General Manager Tom DelSanto. “But wings are a good-feel kind of food, people always want to eat wings.”

The restaurant is actually known for its wings. Last year, it won first place in the state for ‘Best Wings’ in Connecticut Magazine.

While business is down, DelSanto says he was pleasantly surprised by the number of people still coming in for takeout.

Inspired by this support, the grill decided to give back with a 20% discount for all first responders.

“People that are out there working the front lines for us, it’s totally appreciated and we want to give back to the community,” DelSanto said.

And the kind gesture has made an impact.

“They’re very thankful that we’re open and here we are wanting to thank them for all that they do,” said Jessica D’Amico, bar manager at Sliders. “It’s very nice.”

To keep the generosity going, the Sliders staff will be providing appetizers and wings to the Middletown Police Department for lunch this Friday.

“It’s just to show our support and to thank them for everything they’re doing for us,” said Kylie Guevarez, a manager at Sliders.

It’s this positivity and sense of community that keeps the staff going until they can fully open once again.

“The customers have been amazing, nothing but supportive,” said D’Amico. “We miss serving them as much as they miss coming in here so hopefully when this all passes we’ll be reunited.”