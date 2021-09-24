CT Dept. of Public Health suspends Durham physician’s license for providing blank, signed COVID-19 forms and exemptions

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health has suspended a Durham physician’s license after being accused of providing fraudulent vaccine exemption forms related to COVID-19, general vaccines, COVID testing, and medical opposition to wearing facial masks.

DPH received an anonymous complaint about retired physician Sue Mcintosh. There was a unanimous decision to suspend her CT physician and surgeon license.

According to DPH, Mcintosh provided the forms without ever seeing a patient. The paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

“These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”

DPH officials said that any signed, blank exemption forms from Mcintosh are invalid.