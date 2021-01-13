CT Health officials: Avoid large groups, be ready to register for COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise above 10%

(WTNH) — Local health officials joined members of Middlesex County’s Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to answer questions about rising rates and vaccine rollout as well as urge people to avoid gathering with larger groups. This recent spike reaching double digits could be linked to the holidays.

But all of this comes as the UK strand spreads, and Connecticut’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate reaches the highest it’s been since widespread testing began.

Nearly half the state falls within group 1B; vaccinations for that group start next Tuesday. Clinics will vaccinate people 65 and older, those with health conditions, frontline and delivery workers, staff in congregate settings like prisons.

But even as this rollout begins, health officials say when one person has it, data shows they’ll pass it along to 30-and 50% of all people there. And that’s why they’re still advising people to stick with their household bubble.

Russell Melmed from the Chatham Health District said, “It spreads very efficiently within families…Right now, we have, for example, around 1 out of every 100 people in the State of Connecticut that you will run into on any given day is infectious with Covid-19.”

Thursday, Jan. 14, is the first day people who are in group 1B can make an appointment. Monday, Jan. 18, will be the first day that the group can get vaccinated. For more details on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, go to Connecticut’s official COVID-19 response website.