CT sergeant arrested under DUI crash charges due in court

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Sergeant accused of crashing his cruiser into another car while drunk is due in court in Middletown on Monday.

37-year-old Sergeant John McDonald was not given a breathalyzer test on scene back in September. However, state police say they believe they have enough evidence to prove he was drunk behind the wheel.

McDonald had been at a retirement party at an Oxford brewery, just before the crash that injured a mother and daughter.

McDonald is currently suspended with pay.

The victims’ family has filed a lawsuit.