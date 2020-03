OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Old Saybrook have arrested a man, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Rothman of Cromwell after police say he robbed a convenience store.

According to police, Rothman entered Henny Penny at the intersection of Route 1 and Main Street at 6:13 a.m. Saturday saying he had a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. Rothman then quickly left the store, according to police.